You are here: HomeSports2024 09 28Article 1986875

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

“One of the best in history” – David Silva makes bold claim on Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has received significant acclaim since his debut with Barcelona in April 2023.

The 17-year-old talent is consistently improving and is already viewed as a world-class player. Spanish legend David Silva is among those impressed by Yamal's abilities.

In an interview with Diario AS, he expressed great expectations for the young winger, while also acknowledging the challenges of sustaining and exceeding his current performance level.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment