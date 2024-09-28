“One of the best in history” – David Silva makes bold claim on Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Lamine Yamal has received significant acclaim since his debut with Barcelona in April 2023.



The 17-year-old talent is consistently improving and is already viewed as a world-class player. Spanish legend David Silva is among those impressed by Yamal's abilities.



In an interview with Diario AS, he expressed great expectations for the young winger, while also acknowledging the challenges of sustaining and exceeding his current performance level.