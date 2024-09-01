You are here: HomeSports2024 09 01Article 1975994

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

'Only Man City have won more than my side'

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes more trophies are on the way Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes more trophies are on the way

Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United will win more trophies, noting that only Manchester City has won more titles since he became manager in 2022.

United ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in May.

Despite last season's disappointing eighth-place finish and current injury concerns, Ten Hag believes the team has made progress.

With over £600 million invested in the squad, he remains focused on achieving more success and insists the club is on the right path.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment