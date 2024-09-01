'Only Man City have won more than my side'

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: BBC

Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United will win more trophies, noting that only Manchester City has won more titles since he became manager in 2022.



United ended a six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in May.



Despite last season's disappointing eighth-place finish and current injury concerns, Ten Hag believes the team has made progress.



With over £600 million invested in the squad, he remains focused on achieving more success and insists the club is on the right path.