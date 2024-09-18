You are here: HomeSports2024 09 18Article 1982825

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

‘Only the fools…’ – Jude Bellingham backs Real Madrid teammate on social media

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Real Madrid ended up with a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart Real Madrid ended up with a 3-1 victory over Stuttgart

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win against Stuttgart in their Champions League title defense, though the match was quite challenging.

The first goal for Madrid came from Rodrygo Goes, who assisted Kylian Mbappe for a simple finish. Despite his contribution, Rodrygo has often been labeled as the 'weak link' in the team's attack, especially if Carlo Ancelotti considers changing his lineup.

An early report from Marca referred to the trio of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior as 'BMV', notably excluding Rodrygo from the spotlight.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment