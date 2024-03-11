Organizers for 2024 President's Cup did not behave well - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a former board member of Hearts of Oak, has expressed his disapproval of the decision to exclude the club from this year's President's Cup.



He criticized the organizers for deviating from tradition by inviting Cote d'Ivoire's ASEC to face Asante Kotoko instead of the usual clash between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe emphasized the importance of maintaining established customs in the tournament and voiced his disappointment at Hearts of Oak's exclusion, stating that as defending champions, the club should have been given the opportunity to participate.



"Hearts of Oak is the defending champion and it's never done anywhere, if anything we should have walked out or selected another club and this has created a grave misfeeling among our supporters and i believe strongly that the organisers have not behaved well," he asserted.