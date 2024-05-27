You are here: HomeSports2024 05 27Article 1942730

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

    

Source: BBC

Osaka avoids early exit in 'rollercoaster' match

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Naomi Osaka has reached the second round of the French Open for the first time in three years Naomi Osaka has reached the second round of the French Open for the first time in three years

Naomi Osaka described her first-round victory at the French Open as a rollercoaster ride.

The Japanese player defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 4-6 7-5, marking her first win at Roland Garros in three years.

Despite leading 4-0 in the third set, Osaka faced a late challenge from Bronzetti.

This win comes as Osaka competes in just her second major tournament since returning from maternity leave.

She is now set to face defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round, a match she views as a test of her current form.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment