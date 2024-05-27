Osaka avoids early exit in 'rollercoaster' match

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: BBC

Naomi Osaka described her first-round victory at the French Open as a rollercoaster ride.



The Japanese player defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-1 4-6 7-5, marking her first win at Roland Garros in three years.



Despite leading 4-0 in the third set, Osaka faced a late challenge from Bronzetti.



This win comes as Osaka competes in just her second major tournament since returning from maternity leave.



She is now set to face defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round, a match she views as a test of her current form.