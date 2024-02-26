Osei Asibey declines invitation to join Bawumia's manifesto committee

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Charles Osei Asibey, the President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, has declined an invitation to serve on the 2024 Campaign Manifesto Sub-committee on Youth and Sports for Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Asamoah Gyan was also selected for the committee.



Asibey, known for his dedication to sports development and advocacy, explained in a statement released on Sunday, February 25, 2024, that he has chosen to maintain a neutral and apolitical stance.



In his statement, he emphasized the importance of keeping politics separate from sports, given his leadership roles in armwrestling at the local, continental, and global levels.



"Mr. Osei Asibey stressed the importance of staying neutral and impartial in his current roles within the sporting community. As President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation, he is responsible for promoting fairness and integrity in the sport," part of the statement read.



This decision reflects Asibey's commitment to maintaining the integrity of sports and avoiding political affiliations in his leadership positions.



Below is the full statement:



