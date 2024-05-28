Osman Bukari celebrates back-to-back treble with Red Star Belgrade

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Osman Bukari, the Ghanaian winger, is thrilled to have secured another domestic treble with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.



In his second season with the club, the 25-year-old played a crucial role in winning the league title and the FA Cup along with the Serbian Cup.



Despite missing the 4-1 victory over Cukaricki, Bukari started and played 75 minutes in the Serbian Cup final against Vojvodina.



There have been rumours linking him to Austin FC in the MLS.