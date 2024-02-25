Osman Bukari's goal seals victory for Crvena Zvezda

Sports News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Osman Bukari, the Ghanaian forward who is known for his exceptional skills as a winger, has once again demonstrated his scoring prowess in the Serbian SuperLiga.



The Black Stars player scored a penalty to mark his sixth goal of the season for Crvena Zvezda against Cukaricki on Saturday.



Bukari's consistent contributions in front of goal have played a critical role in Red Star's success throughout the season.



Bukari's latest goal has taken his total direct goal involvements for the club in the league to an impressive 10.



Among his teammates, only Guelor Kanga has been involved in more goals with 11, underscoring Bukari's significant impact on Red Star's attacking prowess.



Bukari's continued excellence on the field is a testament to his talent and assisted Crvena Zvezda's campaign in the Serbian SuperLiga to climb to the second position with 55 points.