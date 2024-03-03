You are here: HomeSports2024 03 03Article 1920272

Osman Bukari scores in Red Star Belgrade's victory over TSC

Black Star player Osman Bukari played a pivotal role in Red Star Belgrade's 3-1 triumph against FK TSC Bačka Topola in the Serbian top division on Saturday by securing a goal.

Contributing his seventh league goal of the season after featuring in 17, Bukari's performance underscored his importance to Red Star's pursuit of the league title, maintaining their position just a point behind league leaders Partizan.

Bukari's composed finish from a cross at the far post demonstrated his quality, securing the lead for Red Star and ultimately helping them secure three crucial points.

The 25-year-old forward has two goals in his last two games.

