Osman Bukari wins Serbian Cup with Red Star Belgrade

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Osman Bukari, the Ghanaian winger, has clinched his second trophy this season as Red Star Belgrade emerged victorious over Vojvodina in the Serbia Cup final.



This achievement comes merely two weeks after securing the Serbian Super League title with four games remaining.



Bukari's exceptional contributions throughout the campaign have played a pivotal role in Red Star Belgrade's consecutive doubles. In the final match on Tuesday night, the 25-year-old winger started and actively participated for 75 minutes, aiding his team in securing a 2-1 victory.



Red Star Belgrade took the lead with a goal from Mirko Ivanic eight minutes before half-time, followed by Uros Spajic doubling the lead after the break. Despite a late consolation goal from Aleksa Vukanovic, it was not enough to prevent Red Star from claiming their second title of the season.



This remarkable accomplishment marks the fourth consecutive double for Red Star Belgrade and the 14th time in the club's history. Bukari, who joined Red Star from KAA Gent in the summer of 2022, has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the team's success.