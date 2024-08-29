You are here: HomeSports2024 08 29Article 1974878

Sports News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo aiming to build on winning momentum against Angola and Niger

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is focused on leveraging the positive momentum gained from the victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches held in March, as he prepares for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for September.

In March, Ghana achieved a comeback victory against Mali, winning 2-1, and triumphed over the Central African

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment