You are here: HomeSports2024 08 29Article 1974875

Sports News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo aims for winning start ahead of Angola, Niger games

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

The head coach of Ghana, Otto Addo, is determined to achieve a victorious beginning in their qualifying match for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for next week.

Ghana's initial two qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will involve contests against Angola and Niger in September 2024.

The Black Stars are set to host

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment