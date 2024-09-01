Otto Addo and Black Stars assistant coaches safe after accident - GFA

Sports News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, along with his two assistant coaches, Fatau Dauda and John Paintsil, are unharmed following an accident that occurred on Sunday morning.



The three were traveling to Accra after attending a match between FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC, which took place at the newly inaugurated TNA Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2024.



Images circulating on social media have shown the significant damage to their vehicle, with Fatau Dauda, the goalkeepers' trainer, depicted walking past the wreckage in the photographs.