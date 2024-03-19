Otto Addo assumes role as Black Stars head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Otto Addo has officially commenced his duties as the head coach of the Ghanaian national football team, the Black Stars.



This marks Addo's return for a second spell with the Black Stars, having been appointed on a 34-month contract with an option for an additional 24 months.



The former Ghana international takes over from Chris Hughton, who was relieved of his duties following the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where they were eliminated after failing to advance from the group stage.



Otto Addo's tenure as head coach begins during the March international break, with Ghana scheduled to face Nigeria and Uganda on March 22 and March 26 respectively.



The Black Stars have already commenced their training sessions in Morocco under Addo's leadership, with his technical team, including Joseph Laumann, John Paintsil, and Fatawu Dauda, also joining the squad.