You are here: HomeSports2024 06 07Article 1947866

Sports News of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Otto Addo condemns Mali fans for booing their players in Ghana defeat

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mali fans rebuked after booing their players in Ghana's defeat Mali fans rebuked after booing their players in Ghana's defeat

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has expressed his disappointment with the behavior of Mali fans who booed their own players after their 2-1 loss to Ghana in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Despite being the favorites, Mali was unable to secure a victory, allowing Ghana to claim second place in Group I.

The Black Stars displayed a determined performance, battling not only the opposing team but also the scorching 42-degree heat, which required multiple cooling breaks.

In a press conference following the match, Addo defended the Mali team against the negative response from their supporters.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment