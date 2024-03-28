Otto Addo created a conducive Black Stars environment for new players – Ebenezer Annan

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Ebenezer Annan, the defender for Novi Pazar, has expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo in creating a favorable atmosphere for new players in the team during their international friendlies in March.



Annan, who is currently on loan at the Serbian top-flight club from Serie A's Bologna, was added to Otto Addo's squad for the two friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria at a later stage.



In the 2-1 defeat against Nigeria, Annan made an appearance in the second half and was subsequently given a starting position in the 2-2 draw against Nigeria.



In an interview following the games, Annan acknowledged the coach for his warm reception and inclusion in the team.



"As a new player, I was initially a bit hesitant when I arrived at the camp. However, my teammates were welcoming and friendly. During training, the coach encouraged me to feel at ease and give my best," he stated, as reported by GhanaSoccernet.



"The communication within the team was excellent. I could approach anyone, and it was satisfying to know that we were all on the same page."