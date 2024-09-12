Otto Addo doesn't have any tactics - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Former Ghanaian football star Charles Taylor has ignited a debate that shows no signs of fading soon, after labeling current Black Stars coach Otto Addo as 'brain-dead' regarding his tactical approach.



Speaking on Angel TV, Taylor contributed to the ongoing conversation about Ghana's disappointing performance in the recent 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Angola and managed only a 1-1 draw with Niger.



He criticized Addo for lacking tactical innovation, stating that while the players possess talent, they fail to demonstrate commitment on the field.



Taylor pointed out that the recent matches against Angola and Sudan highlighted a significant gap in quality, suggesting that the Black Stars appeared to be playing without seriousness, with players like Semenyo and Issahaku treating the game as if it were merely a practice session.