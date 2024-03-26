Otto Addo explains why he chose Ati-Zigi ahead of other goalkeepers against Nigeria

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has provided insight into his decision to start Lawrence Ati-Zigi over other goalkeepers in their match against Nigeria.



Ati-Zigi, who plays for St. Gallen, was in goal during the Black Stars' 2-1 loss to the Super Eagles at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco. Addo emphasized that Ati-Zigi is a regular player in the national team, which influenced his choice.



As Ghana prepares to face Uganda at the same venue today at 4 pm, Addo mentioned that he is still deliberating on who will start in goal for the Black Stars. He praised the performances of both Frederick Asare and Jojo Wollacot, highlighting their strengths and potential contributions to the team.



Addo's team aims to continue their winning streak against Uganda, with the head-to-head record currently standing at 7-3 in favor of Ghana.



The upcoming match will be available for streaming on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.