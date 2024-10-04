You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989509

Otto Addo invites 25 players for double header against Sudan

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, has announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Notable inclusions are defenders Alexander Djiku and Gideon Mensah, who return after missing the previous qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Their experience is expected to strengthen the team’s defensive lineup as they prepare for these crucial matches.



