Otto Addo is aware of the team's weaknesses, says Yaw Preko

Sports News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Yaw Preko, a former Ghana international, has shared his thoughts on the performance of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo.



Despite the team's impressive comeback wins in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Preko believes Addo is aware of areas that need improvement.



The Black Stars managed to overturn deficits to defeat Mali 2-1 and the Central African Republic 4-3 in their recent qualifiers.



Preko mentioned during an interview with Asempa FM that Addo recognizes the team's weaknesses and understands that there is still room for improvement.