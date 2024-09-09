You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979093

Source: www.ghanafa.org

Otto Addo looks forward to a positive reaction from players against Niger

Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, is eager for a strong response from his players in their AFCON qualifier against Niger following a 1-0 loss to Angola, ending a 24-year unbeaten home record.

Addo addressed player absences, including Jerome Opoku’s injury and Joseph Paintsil’s work permit issue, but remains confident in the squad’s readiness.

He emphasized the team’s positive mentality after the Angola defeat, focusing on preparation and Niger’s threat.

Addo believes that, while the game won’t be easy, the players are determined and ready to win and stay on track for AFCON qualification.

