Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: www.ghanafa.org

The head coach Otto Addo has announced a 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Angola and Niger.



Notable returns to the squad include Kingsley Schindler, Majeed Ashimeru, Joseph Painstil, and Inaki Williams.



The team will open camp in Accra on September 1, 2024, and will play against Angola in Kumasi on September 5 and against Niger in Berkane on September 9, 2024.