Otto Addo, others involved in an accident

The technical team of Ghana's Black Stars, including head coach Otto Addo and assistant coach John Paintsil, was involved in a road accident on the Tarkwa-Takoradi highway.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured, but the team was taken to the hospital for checks.

The accident occurred after they attended the Champions of Champions match between Samatex and Nsoatreman FC in Tarkwa.

While the cause of the accident is still unknown, video footage shows the severity of the crash.

