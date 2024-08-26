Otto Addo praises Ghana's team spirit after key World Cup qualifying wins

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the head coach of Ghana, expressed his insights to FIFA following the Black Stars' commendable performances in their World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.



On June 6, 2024, Ghana secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Mali in a challenging encounter, which was succeeded by a thrilling 4-3 triumph against the Central African Republic just four days later. These outcomes have placed Ghana in second position in Group I, tied with Comoros at 9 points.



In an interview with FIFA, Addo reflected on the team's preparation, stating, "Competing at the national level presents unique challenges, as players arrive from various parts of the globe, each bringing distinct cultures, philosophies, and ideas. It is quite challenging to harmonize these differences within a week to establish a unified approach to our play. However, I believe we fostered a positive atmosphere, and the players made commendable efforts to embrace my philosophy, while some were already familiar with my approach, which facilitated the process."



Addo acknowledged the significance of pre-tournament conversations with captain Thomas Partey and key player Mohammed Kudus in fostering team cohesion.



"I engaged in discussions with numerous players regarding our objectives, and I was genuinely pleased with our preparation and performance in the matches. They were closely contested and demanding, but ultimately, we achieved success, which brought me great satisfaction," he remarked. Addo underscored the importance of these victories in enhancing the team's confidence as they progress.