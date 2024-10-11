Otto Addo refrains from assuring Ghanaians of victory against Sudan in Libya

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has warned Ghanaians against expecting a guaranteed win in the upcoming return leg of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan, scheduled for Monday, October 14, in Libya.



Following the team's disappointing goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium, Addo spoke to the media, emphasizing his dedication to doing everything possible to achieve victory in the next match. However, he stopped short of making any definitive promises.



"This is football. I can't even guarantee my own life. Perhaps God will take my life tomorrow. We will give our best effort, and I believe we will be rewarded in the end," Addo remarked.