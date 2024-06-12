Otto Addo reveals Jordan Ayew's desire to see Andre in Black Stars camp

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Otto Addo, the Black Stars coach, has recognized Jordan Ayew's desire to have his older brother, Andre Ayew, play alongside him in the national team.



This acknowledgment comes after Addo's choice to exclude Andre from the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.



Despite Andre's impressive performance with six goals in 20 matches for Le Havre in Ligue 1, the coach opted to leave him out.



Jordan Ayew, in the absence of his brother, showcased his talent by scoring crucial goals in recent matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.