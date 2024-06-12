You are here: HomeSports2024 06 12Article 1949732
sports

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Otto Addo reveals Jordan Ayew's desire to see Andre in Black Stars camp

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo and Jordan Ayew Otto Addo and Jordan Ayew

Otto Addo, the Black Stars coach, has recognized Jordan Ayew's desire to have his older brother, Andre Ayew, play alongside him in the national team.

This acknowledgment comes after Addo's choice to exclude Andre from the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.

Despite Andre's impressive performance with six goals in 20 matches for Le Havre in Ligue 1, the coach opted to leave him out.

Jordan Ayew, in the absence of his brother, showcased his talent by scoring crucial goals in recent matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment