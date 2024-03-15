Otto Addo thrilled to lead Black Stars as head coach

Sports News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Otto Addo has expressed his joy at being appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars, describing it as a significant honor.



The 48-year-old will return to manage the senior national team after stepping down following Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Addo has been offered a 34-month contract, with the potential for a two-year extension.



Speaking to Dortmund’s media team, Addo highlighted his interim coaching experience, which he believes has prepared him well for the role of permanently leading Ghana’s national team.



"It is a great privilege to be able to take on the role of head coach of my national team. I’ve already gained a lot of experience in this role as interim coach, and I’m looking forward to the task that lies ahead of me from the summer," he stated.



Addo is set to join the Ghanaian team during the international break, briefly returning to Dortmund to finalize transitional arrangements before assuming full-time duties in Ghana in May 2024.



An official unveiling of Otto Addo is expected before Ghana’s upcoming international friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March.