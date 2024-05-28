You are here: HomeSports2024 05 28Article 1943495

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Otto Addo to address media ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Otto Addo, the current Black Stars coach, will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11 am at the Ghana Football Association headquarters.

During the event, Addo will discuss his plans for the team and announce the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

Appointed as head coach in March after Chris Hughton's departure, Addo, a former Borussia Dortmund player, is gearing up for the upcoming matches.

Ghana will first play Mali in Bamako on June 6, followed by a match against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on June 10.

