Otto Addo to be re-appointed as Black Stars head coach - Reports

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reportedly considering reappointing Otto Addo as the new head coach of the Black Stars.



Currently, Ghana's senior men's national team is without a permanent coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton. This was due to the country's poor performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The GFA has formed a committee to search for a new coach and has outlined specific requirements for the position.



However, there are speculations that Otto Addo is leading the race to become Ghana's new coach, and talks are ongoing between him and the GFA.



Otto Addo had previously served as the team's coach in early 2022, taking over from Milovan Rajevac. He played a significant role in helping Ghana qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by beating Nigeria in two legs.



During the World Cup in Qatar, Ghana won only one game against South Korea and lost the remaining two against Portugal and Uruguay. After the competition, he returned to his position at Borussia Dortmund.