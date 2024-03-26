Otto Addo to give fringe players chance against Uganda

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, is set to provide fringe players in the Black Stars squad a chance to prove themselves in the upcoming friendly match against Uganda.



The match will take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakech, Morocco at 4pm today.



Addo is expected to test out players who have yet to secure a spot in the team, as Ghana looks to recover from their recent 2-1 loss to Nigeria. Key players like Andre Ayew and Mohammed Salisu are anticipated to make a return for the Uganda clash, while debutant Francis Abu may also get an opportunity to display his skills.



The team is gearing up for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, and Addo will use this match to evaluate different players.



Ghana holds a 7-3 lead in the head-to-head record against Uganda, and they aim to continue their dominance. The game will be available for streaming on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.