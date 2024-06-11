Otto Addo turning Black Stars into mentality monsters – Databank CEO Kojo Addae-Mensah Publ

You are here: HomeSports2024 06 11Article 1949324
Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo turning Black Stars into mentality monsters – Databank CEO Kojo Addae-Mensah

Kojo Addae-Mensah, the Group CEO of Databank, has expressed his admiration for Otto Addo's influence on the Black Stars players since his return as coach.

He also praised the team's newfound resilience and determination.

Addae-Mensah highlighted the team's recent performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as evidence of their growing mental strength.

These comments were made following the Black Stars' thrilling comeback victory over the Central African Republic, where they turned a 2-1 halftime deficit into a 4-3 win.

