Otto Addo urges Black Stars to deliver in crucial AFCON qualifiers against Sudan

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's head coach Otto Addo has urged his Black Stars squad to elevate their performance in the forthcoming AFCON qualifiers against Sudan, stressing the importance of winning to maintain their chances of qualification.



Following a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Angola and a 1-1 stalemate with Niger, Addo acknowledged the mounting pressure on the team but expressed confidence in their capacity to recover.



The Black Stars will face Sudan twice in October, with both matches being essential for their aspirations to qualify for AFCON.