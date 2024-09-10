You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979639

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Otto Addo urges Black Stars to deliver in crucial AFCON qualifiers against Sudan

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Otto Addo Otto Addo

Ghana's head coach Otto Addo has urged his Black Stars squad to elevate their performance in the forthcoming AFCON qualifiers against Sudan, stressing the importance of winning to maintain their chances of qualification.

Following a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Angola and a 1-1 stalemate with Niger, Addo acknowledged the mounting pressure on the team but expressed confidence in their capacity to recover.

The Black Stars will face Sudan twice in October, with both matches being essential for their aspirations to qualify for AFCON.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment