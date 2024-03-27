Otto Addo vows to address player indiscipline after friendly games

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Following a series of disciplinary problems during friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda, Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, is determined to tackle player indiscipline within the team.



In the March international friendlies, the Black Stars received three red cards and five yellow cards.



Jerome Opoku was sent off during the match against the Super Eagles, while Mohammed Salisu and Alidu Seidu were shown red cards in the game against the Cranes of Uganda.



Addo stressed the significance of directing aggression towards effective play without resorting to unnecessary fouls, mentioning in a post-game press conference after the Uganda match,



"The discipline on the pitch to play well, play hard, play hard but smart and not receive unnecessary yellow and red cards is something we need to address and improve on."



Despite a 2-2 draw against Uganda, the 48-year-old coach expressed disappointment with the team's performance, especially in the attacking phase.



He stated, "The football we displayed was not up to par. We should have created more opportunities, particularly in the final third. Our finishing needs to be sharper but I must admit this is what I anticipated. In the previous games before my arrival, generally, we were not performing well."



Looking forward, the Black Stars are preparing to take on Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.



With both matches considered crucial for the four-time AFCON champions, Addo is expecting to have a full squad at his disposal for the upcoming challenges.