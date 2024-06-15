You are here: HomeSports2024 06 15Article 1950938

Sports News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo welcomes foreign talent for Black Stars but denies Callum Hudson-Odoi invitation rumors

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hudson-Odoi wasn't invited to the Black Stars squad as it was speculated earlier on Hudson-Odoi wasn't invited to the Black Stars squad as it was speculated earlier on

Otto Addo, the coach of Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, has denied recent reports suggesting that Callum Hudson-Odoi has been invited to join the squad.

However, Addo expressed his willingness to consider more foreign-based players for the team.

In an interview, Addo clarified that no official approach has been made regarding Hudson-Odoi's inclusion, but the team remains open to talented players like him.

Hudson-Odoi, the son of former Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Odoi, has been a subject of speculation, but Addo's statement confirms that no official invitation has been extended yet.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment