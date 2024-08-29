Otto names Black Stars squad for Angola, Niger games today

Sports News of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Coach Otto Addo is set to reveal the Black Stars squad for the opening matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign today.



Ghana will face Angola in their Group F opener on September 5 at the Baba Yara Stadium, followed by an away match against Niger four days later.



Otto Addo is anticipated to disclose a 26-man roster for these fixtures today at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters at noon. The team will commence their training camp in Accra before travelling to Kumasi for the match.