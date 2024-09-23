Ouattara hits back at critics after Hearts of Oak's first win of the season

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has addressed his critics, asserting his autonomy in player selection for the team.



His remarks followed Hearts' inaugural win of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, where they triumphed 2-0 against Bechem United.



The match took place at the University of Ghana Stadium, as the Accra Sports Stadium is undergoing renovations. During the post-match press conference, Ouattara urged for unity and responded to the criticism directed at him.