You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984832

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ouattara hits back at critics after Hearts of Oak's first win of the season

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aboubakar Ouattara Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has addressed his critics, asserting his autonomy in player selection for the team.

His remarks followed Hearts' inaugural win of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, where they triumphed 2-0 against Bechem United.

The match took place at the University of Ghana Stadium, as the Accra Sports Stadium is undergoing renovations. During the post-match press conference, Ouattara urged for unity and responded to the criticism directed at him.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment