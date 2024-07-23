Our aim is to develop young players to excel at highest level – Vision FC Assistant Coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: Footballghana

Vision FC Assistant Coach, Hamza Obeng Mohammed, shared that the club's ultimate objective is to cultivate young talents capable of thriving at the highest echelons of the sport.



The team recently made history by securing promotion to the Ghana Premier League after emerging victorious in the National Division One League Zone Three.



Despite his pivotal role in this achievement, Obeng is now serving as an assistant coach as he fell short of meeting the necessary licensure requirements.



"We are dedicated to our unique project of talent development and grooming promising players for prosperous futures," Obeng expressed to 3 Sports.