Our football system in Ghana is poor - Nana Kwame Bediako

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force, has emphasized the importance of Ghana utilizing its former football heroes effectively, especially in negotiating favorable deals for players transferring abroad.



The independent presidential candidate is of the opinion that Ghana is not maximizing the potential within football, and he believes that former players from Ghana can achieve greater things for themselves.



Cheddar stated that Ghana has fallen short in this aspect, which he finds concerning.



"I recently visited the late Papa Arko's residence, who is one of my idols alongside players like Opoku Nti, who were football stars during my youth.



"We missed the opportunity to elevate these exceptional footballers to legendary status, as they should have become prominent football agents with extensive connections worldwide.



"We lack seriousness as a nation, leading many of them to financial struggles after their playing careers," he remarked.