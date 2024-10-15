You are here: HomeSports2024 10 15Article 1993940

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Our football will be doomed if Black Stars fail to qualify for 2025 AFCON - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed grave concern about the future of Ghanaian football, warning that the sport could face significant setbacks if the Black Stars fail to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking in an interview, Agyemang-Badu highlighted the immense pressure on the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment