Our football will be doomed if Black Stars fail to qualify for 2025 AFCON - Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has expressed grave concern about the future of Ghanaian football, warning that the sport could face significant setbacks if the Black Stars fail to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Speaking in an interview, Agyemang-Badu highlighted the immense pressure on the



Read full articlenational team to perform, especially given the country's footballing history and reputation on the continent.



According to Agyemang-Badu, the failure to qualify would not only be a huge blow to the morale of the players and fans but could also affect the overall growth and development of football in Ghana.



"Our football will be doomed if the Black Stars don’t make it to the 2025 AFCON," he emphasized, pointing to the impact such a failure could have on attracting sponsorships, developing talent, and maintaining fan support.



The Black Stars have been facing challenges in their qualification campaign, and with crucial matches ahead, the team is under pressure to secure their spot in the prestigious tournament.



Agyemang-Badu called on the players to rise to the occasion and urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they work towards qualification.



The 2025 AFCON will be a pivotal moment for the Black Stars, and missing out on the tournament could lead to long-term consequences for Ghanaian football.