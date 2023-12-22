Our game against Bechem United will be interesting – Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle opines his outfit Ghana Premier League game against Bechem United will be an interesting one.



The Abrankese-based club are away to Bechem United in the week 16 of the domestic top-flight. Mingle is making a return to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park after departing the club to join the Premier League newcomers before the start of the season.



Both teams are separated by just a point with Nations in 4th position on the league standings with 24 points while The Hunters occupy 6th position with 23, ahead of Sunday’s encounter.



Kasim Mingle is anticipating an interesting match as he leads Nations FC to face his former employers.



“We are going to Bechem and beating Bechem at their home ground is not an easy task. It’s going to be very interesting.” He said.