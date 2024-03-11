Our game will not change against Gambia - Desmond Ofei

Sports News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of the Black Satellites, has stated that their game plan for the team will remain unchanged in their upcoming match against Gambia, just as it was in their opening game.



Ofei made these comments following Ghana's U-20 team's draw against the Republic of Congo in the first game of Group A in the Men's Football competition at the 13th African Games, held at the Accra Sports Stadium. Despite not securing a victory, Ofei remains unfazed by the draw.



He believes that their tactical approach for the second game against Gambia, scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, will not undergo significant alterations. In his honest opinion, Ofei expressed confidence that if the team possesses enough quality, they will triumph over Gambia without needing to make any changes.



He emphasized that they will not adapt to the opponent but instead play their own style. Ghana aims to reclaim the African Games title after emerging as champions in 2011 in Mozambique.