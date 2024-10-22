Our goal is to win every match - Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is eager to move past his team's 2-0 loss to Bournemouth as they look to bounce back in their next fixtures.



The Gunners experienced their first defeat in the Premier League this season on Saturday, with Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert scoring for Bournemouth after William Saliba received an early red card.



Partey, who participated in the full match, expressed his disappointment over Saliba's dismissal but is now concentrating on Arsenal's forthcoming UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.