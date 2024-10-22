You are here: HomeSports2024 10 22Article 1997171

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Our goal is to win every match - Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Thomas Partey Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is eager to move past his team's 2-0 loss to Bournemouth as they look to bounce back in their next fixtures.

The Gunners experienced their first defeat in the Premier League this season on Saturday, with Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert scoring for Bournemouth after William Saliba received an early red card.

Partey, who participated in the full match, expressed his disappointment over Saliba's dismissal but is now concentrating on Arsenal's forthcoming UEFA Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment