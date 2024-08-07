Our new signings are technically good players - Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prosper Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has conveyed his approval of the club's recent acquisitions, referring to them as "technically proficient players."



The Porcupine Warriors have been proactive in the transfer market, enhancing their roster following a lackluster 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season that resulted in the departure of 18 players.



In an interview with



Read full articlePeace FM, Ogum commended the technical skills of the new players. "I believe they are exceptional athletes. Their technical abilities are impressive. They demonstrate fundamental skills in the game, possess advanced technical traits, and show comfort with the ball. They exhibit speed, strength in possession, and confidence both individually and collectively," he remarked.



Ogum is optimistic that these new additions will greatly elevate the team's performance in the forthcoming 2024/25 season. "I anticipate they will bring a fresh dynamic to our performance, and I am pleased that we have secured their services," he concluded.



Asante Kotoko is currently gearing up for the new season, aiming to deliver improved results to their supporters.