Our next match will prepare us for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers - Otto Addo

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, emphasized the significance of the upcoming friendly against Uganda.



After a recent 2-1 loss to Nigeria, Ghana is now gearing up to face Uganda in Morocco.



Otto Addo believes that the match against Uganda will be crucial in preparing his team for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



He stated that each game presents unique challenges and opportunities, and facing Nigeria and Uganda will help the team find the right defensive and offensive solutions.



By drawing the right conclusions from these matches, Ghana can better prepare for future games against Mali and Central African Republic. The friendly match between Ghana and Uganda is scheduled to start today at 16:00gmt tomorrow.