Our preparations for the new season is going great - Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Justice Blay, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has conveyed his assurance regarding the team's preparations for the forthcoming 2024/25 season.



Blay commended the intensive training sessions conducted by the coaching staff, emphasizing that the team is both technically adept and highly motivated.



The Porcupine Warriors encountered difficulties in the previous season, concluding in sixth place in the



domestic league, with Samartex claiming the championship title.



Blay is among the few players who have remained with the club following a significant roster overhaul at the season's end.



In a statement to the media, the former Medeama midfielder expressed optimism about the team's future, asserting that their diligent efforts will yield positive results.



"The training provided by the coaches is excellent, and the preparations for the upcoming Friday match are also commendable. I believe the technical aspects of our training are solid, and everyone is committed to achieving success this year. Therefore, our opponents should be prepared for us on Friday; the training we have undertaken will lead us to victory," he remarked.



Asante Kotoko is currently gearing up for the 2024/25 season, having secured two victories in their preseason friendly matches.



The Porcupine Warriors are set to face Medeama on Friday, coinciding with the inauguration of the newly constructed TNA Park in Tarkwa.



Kotoko will commence their Premier League journey against Karela United.