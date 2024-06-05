Our remaining games are do or die – Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Oluboi Commodore, the Chief Executive Officer of Great Olympics, has emphasized the importance of their remaining Ghana Premier League matches. With only three games left, the team is currently in the 16th position with 39 points from 31 games.



They will face Dreams FC on Wednesday and Hearts of Oak on Sunday in crucial matches that will determine their fate.



Commodore stated that winning these games is essential for their survival and referred to them as "do or die" encounters. The team is determined to save themselves from relegation and will give their all in these matches.