Source: BBC

Ousmane Dembele joined PSG for £43.5m, having cost Barcelona £135m in 2017

Arsenal received a significant advantage with Ousmane Dembele not being included in the Paris St-Germain lineup for the upcoming Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The French striker has netted four goals in six Ligue 1 appearances this season and contributed to PSG's 1-0 victory against Girona in their Champions League debut.

Nonetheless, it was reported that the 27-year-old had a falling out with PSG manager Luis Enrique following his late substitution during their 3-1 victory over Rennes in the French league on Friday.

