Over 40,000 dollars invested in training Women's Division One League administrators – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association, recently made a significant announcement regarding the development of women's football in the country.



He revealed that over $40,000 has been earmarked specifically for the training and professional development of administrators involved in the Women's Division One League.



This initiative aims to enhance the management and operational capabilities



of those overseeing the league, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively support and promote women's football.



By investing in the training of these administrators, the Ghana Football Association is taking a proactive step towards improving the overall structure and quality of the league, ultimately contributing to the growth and success of women's football in Ghana.



This funding is expected to facilitate workshops, seminars, and other educational programs that will empower administrators to implement best practices and foster a more competitive and sustainable environment for female athletes.