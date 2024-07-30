You are here: HomeSports2024 07 30Article 1964846

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

PEC Zwolle announce the signing of Ghana forward Braydon Manu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Braydon Manu Braydon Manu

Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu has officially put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Dutch Eredivisie team PEC Zwolle, with the option for a third year.

The club announced a statement on their website, confirming that Manu arrived on a free transfer after departing from German side SV Darmstadt 98 earlier this year.

This agreement will

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment