PEC Zwolle announce the signing of Ghana forward Braydon Manu

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu has officially put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Dutch Eredivisie team PEC Zwolle, with the option for a third year.



The club announced a statement on their website, confirming that Manu arrived on a free transfer after departing from German side SV Darmstadt 98 earlier this year.



This agreement will



Read full articleallow PEC Zwolle to strengthen their attacking options with Manu's experience and abilities. At 27 years old, Manu brings a wealth of experience to the team, having played in both the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga.



During his time at SV Darmstadt 98, he took part in 57 official matches, contributing to 22 goals with 11 goals and 11 assists.



His versatility as a forward is expected to boost PEC Zwolle's offensive capabilities in the upcoming season. Despite being born in Germany on March 28, 1997, Manu holds dual citizenship in Germany and Ghana and has chosen to represent Ghana at the international level.