‘PEC Zwolle game was tough’ – Ibrahim Sadiq admits despite brace for AZ Alkmaar

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq acknowledged that their victory against PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie was hard-fought on Friday night.



The 24-year-old netted two goals, leading his team to a 2-1 triumph during the match week six encounter at the MAC³PARK Stadion.



Sadiq opened the scoring just six minutes into the match and added another goal five minutes into the second half. Although Dylan Vente scored for PEC Zwolle in the 66th minute, AZ managed to secure the win.